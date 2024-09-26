GreenLine partners with Sterlite Copper to enhance sustainable logistics

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Essar's GreenLine Mobility Solutions on Thursday announced its collaboration with Sterlite Copper to deploy its Liquefied Natural gas (LNG) powered vehicles.

The partnership was initiated with the flag-off of LNG trucks at Vedanta's Sterlite Copper Plant in Silvassa, a company statement said.

According to the statement, these LNG vehicles will be transporting finished goods to the northern region, utilising a reverse logistics model.

GreenLine's LNG trucks, capable of carrying a 40-tonne payload and travelling up to 1,200 kilometres on a single tank, will enhance logistics efficiency while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd said in the statement, "By integrating our LNG technology into their operations, we not only enhance our service offerings but also set a standard for decarbonisation in the transportation sector." GreenLine serves a diverse range of industries including Cement, Steel, Metals & Mining, FMCG, Express Cargo, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, and Consumer Goods.

GreenLine's LNG-powered trucks reduce CO2 emissions by up to 30 per cent and significantly lower other emissions compared to traditional diesel trucks.

To date, the company's fleet has travelled over 22 million kilometres, resulting in a reduction of 6,000 tonnes of emissions.