Greenpanel Industries appoints Himanshu Jindal as Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Leading wood panel manufacturer Greenpanel Industries Ltd, on Monday said it has appointed Himanshu Jindal as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 2, 2025.

Jindal will be based at the company's corporate office in Gurugram and will report directly to the Managing Director & CEO, Shobhan Mittal.

He brings over 23 years of diverse experience in finance leadership roles. Prior to joining Greenpanel, he served as CFO at Orient Bell Ltd and DEN Networks Ltd and has held key senior finance positions at Heidelberg Cement India Ltd and Cargill India.

As part of the leadership transition, Vishwanathan Venkatramani, the outgoing CFO, will continue with the organisation in a new role as President – Finance.

This leadership development marks a significant step forward in Greenpanel industries' journey towards sustained growth and financial excellence.