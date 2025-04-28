Greenply Q4 profit down 41.5 pc to Rs 16.6 cr

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Greenply Industries Ltd, one of the leading players in the plywood industry, on Monday reported a decline of 41.45 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.60 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 28.36 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Greenply said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 648.77 crore, up 8.16 per cent in the March quarter. It was at Rs 599.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Commenting on the performance, JMD & CEO Manoj Tulsian said, "The growth in the plywood business for the fourth quarter was satisfactory in a challenging market scenario. Margins improved to 9.2 per cent in Q4, FY25, despite higher brand promotion expenditure." In the MDF business, margins improved to 15 per cent in Q4 FY25, he said.

However, for the 2024-25 financial year, Greenply Industries' profit was up 31.12 per cent to Rs 91.72 crore.

Its consolidated revenue from operations for FY25 was at Rs 2,487.58 crore, up 14.11 per cent.

Shares of Greenply Industries Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 288.50, down 2.68 per cent from its previous close. PTI KRH TRB