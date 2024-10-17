GreenPro, Eco Choice New Zealand sign pact to promote sustainable practises

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) CII GreenPro and Eco Choice New Zealand on Thursday inked an agreement to promote sustainable practices in India and the Island country.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at the ongoing seventh edition of the GreenPro Summit in the national capital, industry body CII said in a statement.

"CII GreenPro signed a mutual recognition agreement with Eco Choice New Zealand. This collaboration aims to harmonise ecolabel standards, enabling easier cross-recognition of products that adhere to sustainable practices and increasing green trade between India and New Zealand," it said.

The goal is to inspire, innovate, and build a global network of green partnerships that empower businesses to reduce their carbon footprints and make sustainability the new norm, Unnikrishnan, Chairman, Green Products and Services Council, said.