Greenzo Energy bags electrolyser project from Jindal Stainless in Odisha

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Greenzo Energy on Monday said it has secured an order to set up a green hydrogen electrolyser project from Jindal Stainless in Odisha.

The project will be executed in a seven-month period, which includes delivery, installation and commissioning.

The company did not disclose the contract value.

In a statement, Greenzo Energy India said it has received an order from the stainless steel player for the supply, erection, installation, and commissioning of an advanced electrolyser-based green hydrogen plant at its industrial complex in Jajpur, Odisha.

The project will be executed with a designed capacity of 4,72,409 kg/yr, along with complete balance of plant (BoP) systems, erection, installation, and commissioning.

The plant will initially produce 52,56,000 Nm³/year (normal cubic metres) of green hydrogen (approximately 0.47 kilo tonne per annum - KTPA) and is designed for scalability up to 1.5 KTPA.

The green hydrogen will be used in critical stainless steel production processes, enabling Jindal Stainless to transition to green steel and significantly reduce its carbon footprint.

In addition to the technology supply, Greenzo will provide comprehensive training and operational support, including on-site training for integration and long-term operational efficiency.

"This partnership is not just about technology supply, but also about building a sustainable and competitive ecosystem for India's energy transition. Our indigenously developed electrolyser systems are designed to deliver efficiency, reliability, and scalability," Sandeep Agarwal, Managing Director at Greenzo Energy India, said.

Greenzo Energy is India's first integrated green hydrogen solutions company, focused on electrolyser manufacturing, balance of plant systems, and clean energy technology.

Jindal Stainless is the country's largest stainless-steel manufacturer with a capacity of 2.9 MTPA. PTI ABI ABI SHW