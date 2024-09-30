Greenzo Energy gets hydrogen project from TANGEDCO; order book stands at Rs 1,200 cr

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Greenzo Energy on Monday said it has secured a multi-crore hydrogen project taking the worth of its total order book to Rs 1,200 crore.

The latest contract has been awarded by the state-owned Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO), Greenzo Energy said in a statement.

"With the TANGEDCO green hydrogen project, the order book now stands at Rs 1,200 crore," the company said.

This project will be implemented at the 2x660 MW Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Plant, owned by TANGEDCO, Greenzo Energy said.

The company did not disclose the value of the order on account of contract agreements.

"Greenzo Energy will establish a hydrogen generation plant with a capacity of 20 normal cubic meters of hydrogen per hour, marking a key milestone in advancing India's Green Hydrogen Mission. The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months timeframe, " Sandeep Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Greenzo Energy India Limited, said.

The electrolyzers for the project in Tamil Nadu will be designed and manufactured at the company's facility in Sanand, Gujarat, he said.

Greenzo Energy is an integrated green hydrogen energy solutions provider. It develops, owns, and operates renewables and green hydrogen infrastructure, to deliver dedicated zero-emission energy services to customers. PTI ABI DR