Greenzo Energy gets Rs 500 crore order in Nepal for 120 MW solar project

New Delhi: Greenzo Energy on Thursday announced securing a Rs 500 crore order in Nepal to set up a 120 MW solar project.

With this, the company said its current order book stands at Rs 1,900 crore.

In a statement, Greenzo Energy said it has secured a major project to develop a 120 MW ground-mounted solar project in Nepal valued at Rs 500 crore.

"This EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project is part of the commitment to strengthening clean energy infrastructure in South Asia and plays a key role in advancing Nepal's renewable energy ambitions," the company said.

The project will be developed in a phased manner and completed by 2025. The infrastructure will be fully ground-mounted, with the development of an advanced high-tension transmission line to connect directly to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) grid.

The surplus power generated by these installations will be evacuated back to the national grid, ensuring an optimised, sustainable energy flow that boosts grid stability and supports broader energy access.

Sandeep Agarwal, Managing Director of Greenzo Energy India Ltd, said, "With the Letter of Credit secured and work underway on site, we're fully committed to delivering each phase of the project with precision and transparency. Through this undertaking, we aim to empower innovation and progress through our green energy solutions, support Nepal's environmental goals, and place India on the world map as a leader in the renewable energy segment." Homegrown Greenzo has been working closely with the Nepalese authorities and the project developer for over two years to facilitate this project, reinforcing its role as a trusted EPC provider for large-scale renewable energy projects. The project is expected to generate more than 500 job opportunities in the region.