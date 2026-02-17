Greenzo Energy, Lord's Mark Industries sign MoU to develop clean power projects

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Greenzo Energy has signed an agreement with Lord's Mark Industries to jointly develop clean energy projects across Uttar Pradesh, including a 60 MW green hydrogen capacity.

As part of the partnership, Greenzo Energy said it will serve as the technology and EPC partner, responsible for engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the projects while Lord's Mark Industries will act as the project developer and investor, overseeing financing, regulatory approvals, project development, and commercial structuring.

Both players have collaborated for developing approximately 60 MW of green hydrogen capacity, along with integrated solar rooftop projects coupled with battery energy storage systems, across key locations, including Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Jhansi, and Lucknow, Greenzo Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.

This collaboration builds upon Lord's Mark Industries' earlier MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for renewable energy development, involving an estimated investment of over Rs 2,000 crore.

Greenzo Energy India Managing Director Sandeep Agarwal said, "By combining our indigenous hydrogen technology and EPC expertise with Lord's Mark's strong project development capabilities, we aim to support Uttar Pradesh's renewable energy vision and contribute meaningfully to India's clean energy and decarbonisation objectives." Lord's Mark Industries Managing Director Sachidanand Upadhyay said, "Our partnership with Greenzo Energy brings together strong development expertise and proven hydrogen technology capabilities." The MoU is valid for five years and provides a structured framework for joint participation in upcoming green hydrogen and renewable energy opportunities in the state. PTI ABI TRB