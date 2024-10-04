Greenzo to provide electrolysers to RBM Infracon for green hydrogen projects in Guj

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Greenzo Energy on Friday said it will provide electrolysers to Gujarat-based RBM Infracon for green hydrogen projects.

It has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RBM Infracon, which is looking to set up 15 MW of green hydrogen projects in Gujarat, Greenzo Energy said in a statement.

"RBM Infracon has signed a MoU to explore green hydrogen generation markets in Gujarat. The partnership aims to establish green hydrogen facilities with a combined capacity of 15 MW across Jamnagar, Kutch, and Bhuj," Greenzo Energy said in a statement.

Under the MoU, Greenzo Energy will supply electrolysers, a key component for green hydrogen projects, to RBM Infracon and also help with the design, development, engineering, procurement, and commissioning of the plants.

The company will help RBM Infracon with its indigenously developed electrolyser units, with each unit rated 5 MW, separation units, purification units, and storage facilities.

"Our inputs will support their operations, particularly in refineries where reducing sulfur content and carbon footprint is vital. It will also play an important role in the fertiliser industry, replacing conventional methods and promoting more sustainable agricultural practices," Sandeep Agarwal, founder and Managing Director of Greenzo Energy, said.

Greenzo Energy is an integrated green hydrogen energy solutions provider. It develops, owns, and operates renewables and green hydrogen infrastructure, to deliver dedicated zero-emission energy services to customers.