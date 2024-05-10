Grew Energy to set up 3.2 GW module plant in J&K

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Grew Energy on Friday announced plans to set up a 3.2 GW module manufacturing facility in Jammu & Kashmir at an investment of Rs 4,500 crore.

The plant will come up in Kathua over an area of 80 acre, Grew Energy said in a statement.

"Grew Energy will set up 3.2 GW capacity manufacturing facility in Jammu & Kashmir with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore. Upon completion, the facility will have annual capacity of producing 3.2 GW high-efficiency modules and 2.8 GW ingots, wafers and cells," it said.

Grew Energy CEO and Director Vinay Thadani said the project will help create employment opportunities for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

"With establishment of Kathua facility and our existing 2.8 GW module manufacturing facility in Jaipur, Grew will achieve a total of 6 GW manufacturing capacity for modules and 2.8 GW for solar components by FY25," he said. PTI ABI SGC TRB