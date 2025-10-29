Business

GREW Solar launches G12R high-power series module

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) GREW Solar on Wednesday announced the launch of an advanced solar module with higher efficiency.

The company launched its G12R high-power series module ahead of REI Expo 2025, which will be held in Noida during Oct 30-Nov 1, 2025.

The G12R High-Power Series, delivering up to 635 Wp, is engineered for utility-scale efficiency, cutting total module count by 6-8 per cent per MW, reducing BOS (balance of system) costs, and improving logistics and installation timelines.

With an optimised cell layout and enhanced mechanical strength, it offers 6-7 per cent higher container power density and 1.5-3 per cent more power per m² compared to standard TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) modules.

"The G12R High-Power Series is designed to meet the real needs of large-scale developers while supporting India's clean energy goals. As the country moves toward 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030 and energy independence by 2047, we are building a manufacturing ecosystem that ensures scale, efficiency, and reliability," Vinay Thadani, CEO & Director of GREW Solar, said. PTI ABI ABI SHW