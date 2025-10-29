GREW Solar launches G12R high-power series module

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) GREW Solar on Wednesday announced the launch of an advanced solar module with higher efficiency.

The company launched its G12R high-power series module ahead of REI Expo 2025, which will be held in Noida during Oct 30-Nov 1, 2025.

The G12R High-Power Series, delivering up to 635 Wp, is engineered for utility-scale efficiency, cutting total module count by 6-8 per cent per MW, reducing BOS (balance of system) costs, and improving logistics and installation timelines.

With an optimised cell layout and enhanced mechanical strength, it offers 6-7 per cent higher container power density and 1.5-3 per cent more power per m² compared to standard TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) modules.

"The G12R High-Power Series is designed to meet the real needs of large-scale developers while supporting India's clean energy goals. As the country moves toward 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030 and energy independence by 2047, we are building a manufacturing ecosystem that ensures scale, efficiency, and reliability," Vinay Thadani, CEO & Director of GREW Solar, said. PTI ABI ABI SHW