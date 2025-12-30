Grew Solar secures Rs 2,000 cr supply order from NTPC arm

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Grew Solar on Tuesday said it has secured a solar module supply order worth over Rs 2,000 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL).

It will supply 1,464.5 MW of solar modules at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh as part of the order, Grew Solar said in a statement.

Grew Solar is expanding its Dudu plant to 11 GW module making capacity.

NTPC REL is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of power giant NTPC Ltd. PTI ABI TRB TRB