Grievance redressal process under IT Rules made OCC publishers more accountable: Report

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The grievance redressal process under the IT Rules have made Online Curated Content (OCC) publishers more accountable and there is a need to raise awareness regarding this self-regulatory mechanism to ensure its optimum use by the people, according to a joint study by The Dialogue and IAMAI.

The findings of the study show that other than certain principle-level concerns, the rules have been implemented well by the OCC publishers and the compliance process has been seamless. Further, the mechanism has ensured greater accountability from the publishers towards user concerns.

Leading policy experts and industry representatives highlighted that the IT Rules, 2021 have helped in swifter redressal of user grievances on OCC platforms.

The research also shows that several times disjunct guidelines by different authorities and the creation of divergent grievance redressal channels under multiple state bodies lead to regulatory uncertainties.

"To address this problem, it is important to build greater awareness about the grievance redressal mechanism under the IT Rules for OCC platforms and instruct all authorities to direct the grievances received to this Self-Regulatory channel," it said.

Kazim Rizvi, Founding Director of The Dialogue, said that over the last decade, India's content regulation space has progressed rapidly and the IT Rules, 2021 marked a significant milestone in the Platform Regulation ecosystem.

"The ongoing deliberations for the new IT Act provide an important opportunity to address new aspects through greater research and multi stakeholder dialogues which will ensure that our policies continue to remain rights enabling as well as innovation friendly," Rizvi said. PTI MBI SHW