Griha Council calls for innovation to integrate sustainability in India's built environment

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Griha Council, which provides green building ratings, has called for innovation to integrate sustainability elements in the design and construction of infrastructure and real estate projects.

The council organised the 17th GRIHA Summit on November 3-4 in the national capital. The theme of the Summit was 'Innovate to Act for a Climate Resilient World'.

"As development unfolds at unprecedented speed and scale, we must innovate to integrate sustainability at various facets of the development, which will eventually help us become climate resilient," Griha Council Vice President and CEO Sanjay Seth said.

Over the course of the two-day Summit, thought leaders, policymakers, and sustainability practitioners from India and abroad convened to deliberate on advancing innovation-led action for a climate-resilient future, the Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Summit explored the role of education in fostering climate literacy, innovations transforming urban resilience, circular economy solutions for waste management, and approaches to tackling air pollution through sustainable design.

The discussions also highlighted how cross-sector collaborations and public advocacy can translate climate awareness into impactful action.

Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI and President, GRIHA Council, said, "The theme of this year’s Summit could not be more timely. It encapsulates the intent of the evolving climate discourse, i.e. innovation must be purpose-driven, aligned with our social and environmental realities; resilience must be designed, not added as an afterthought, and collaboration is non-negotiable".

The strength of the GRIHA Summit lies in the unity of diverse voices coming together to translate ideas into impact, and aspirations into tangible outcomes, Seth said.

"Each session, discussion, and partnership at this 17th Summit reinforces a simple truth that sustainability is not an endpoint, but a continual journey shaped by knowledge, collaboration, and conviction," he added.

Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman and Managing Director, HUDCO, shared about the close collaboration with the GRIHA Council in mainstreaming sustainability within India's built environment.

He noted that HUDCO’s financing strategies and GRIHA's green rating systems work in tandem to promote low-carbon, inclusive, and climate-resilient projects.

Actor Gulshan Grover said, "Innovation and action are essential not only in cinema but also in shaping a liveable world. Sustainability is everyone’s responsibility, from policymakers to citizens and demands integrating eco-conscious choices into everyday life".

Grover appreciated GRIHA Council's efforts in mainstreaming sustainability across India’s built environment.

He urged all stakeholders to make sustainability their "everyday script".

Grover stressed, "GRIHA should be mandated for all projects to ensure that future generations inherit a greener, cleaner, and more resilient world".

The Summit also featured interactive exhibition zones that offered participants a first-hand experience of emerging innovations shaping sustainable construction and design.

These exhibits reflected the Council’s continued emphasis on bridging innovation, education, and practical implementation in sustainability.

A full-scale Building-Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) facade demonstration showcased the seamless integration of renewable energy into architectural systems.

GRIHA, recognised as India’s own rating system for sustainable habitats, was jointly developed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

GRIHA Council evaluates the environmental performance of a building holistically over its entire life cycle, thereby providing a definitive standard for green buildings and sustainable habitats, the statement said. PTI MJH BAL BAL