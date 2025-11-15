GRM Overseas reports 61 pc jump in Q2 profit; to issue bonus share

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Leading rice exporter GRM Overseas Ltd on Saturday said its net profit has jumped 61 per cent year on year to Rs 14.83 crore in the July-September quarter on higher sales.

Total revenue of the company rose by 16 per cent to Rs 372 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 compared to Rs 330 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, a company statement said.

"This growth was largely supported by a strong 72 per cent YoY growth in exports, contributing to an overall revenue growth of 16 per cent YoY. The exports business has witnessed robust traction driven by GRM's strong presence in the key international markets for Basmati rice," GRM Overseas Managing Director Atul Garg said.

The company also announced that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., two fully paid-up equity shares for every one equity share held by shareholders.

The timing of this bonus issue aligns with GRM's ongoing expansion initiatives, including the successful launch of its premium basmati rice brand in Saudi Arabia, further strengthening the Company's international footprint, the statement said.

GRM Overseas has a diversified product portfolio including rice, spices and other food products. PTI RR HVA