Gro Digital Platforms, IDFC FIRST Bank join hands to launch FASTag services for fleet owners

Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) Gro Digital Platforms, a joint venture between commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland and Hinduja Leyland Finance, signed a memorandum of understanding with IDFC FIRST Bank to launch FASTag services for fleet owners across India.

The collaboration aims to enable a smarter and more connected logistics ecosystem by enhancing digital efficiency and promoting intelligent mobility in fleet operations.

As part of the agreement, Gro Digital Platforms will promote FASTag through Ashok Leyland’s dealer network, the company said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Commenting on the partnership, Mudasar Mohamed, CEO of Gro Digital Platforms, said, "This partnership aligns with our vision to create a technology-driven integrated road freight platform that enhances efficiency and provides value-added services to our fleet partners. With FASTag integration, we are taking a major step forward in our commitment to seamless mobility solutions." Under the partnership, IDFC FIRST Bank will also leverage Gro Digital Platforms' flagship 'Sadak Ka Saathi' programme to offer comprehensive roadside assistance to eligible commercial vehicle FASTag customers.