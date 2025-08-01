Gross GST mop-up rises 7.5% to Rs 1.96 lakh cr; refunds jump 67% in Jul

New Delhi: Gross GST collection increased 7.5 per cent to about Rs 1.96 lakh crore in July on higher domestic revenues.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was Rs 1.82 lakh crore in July 2024. Last month, the collection was Rs 1.84 lakh crore.

The gross domestic revenue grew 6.7 per cent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore, while tax from imports rose 9.5 per cent to Rs 52,712 crore.

GST Refunds shot up 66.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,147 crore.

The net GST revenue stood at Rs 1.69 lakh crore in July 2025, recording a 1.7 per cent year-on-year growth.

EY India Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said that despite some global pressures and temporary dips, the overall trend shows a stable consumption pattern and consistent growth trajectory of the economy.

"The government's timely refund process is also a great help to businesses, ensuring they have the working capital they need," Agarwal added.