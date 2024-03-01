Ground laid for investment of Rs 1 lakh cr, says MP CM at Ujjain industrial meet

Ujjain, Mar 1 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has laid the ground for investment of Rs 1 lakh crore, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Advertisment

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day regional industrial conference being held in Ujjain.

"I am happy that the outcome of this event has laid the ground for investment of Rs 1 lakh crore. History is being created. The MP government wants to do concrete work instead of rituals of events so that proposed investments turn into reality," he said.

Instead of holding a global investors summit in a big city, his government will conduct such events in different parts of the state , Yadav said, adding all obstacles will be removed in order to help the industrial sector prosper.

Advertisment

During the event, Yadav allotted 508 hectares of land to companies to set up 283 industrial units, which entails an investment of Rs 12,170 crore and will provide employment to more than 26,000 people, an official said.

The CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 61 industrial units across the state through video conference, the official informed.

"More than 17,000 people will be employed through these units with a proposed investment of Rs 10,064 crore. More than 800 investors and 30 foreign delegates, as well as firms from the Adani Group, JK Cement, VE Commercial Vehicles and MDH, are participating in the two-day event," he said.

Under this programme, more than 3,200 units have registered during the buyer-seller meet organized to promote exports of agricultural products, handloom and handicraft products from Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister also inaugurated 'Vikramotsav' and 'Vikram Trade Fair' in Ujjain, the official said. PTI HWP MAS BNM