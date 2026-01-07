Groupe SEB India appoints Jasjeet Kaur as CEO

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Home and kitchen appliances maker Groupe SEB India on Wednesday said Jasjeet Kaur has been appointed as its Chief Executive Officer.

In her new role, Kaur, who joined Groupe SEB India in 2020 as Marketing Director, will be responsible for driving the company's overall business performance, strengthening its market leadership across categories, and accelerating sustainable and profitable growth, it said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Kaur's mandate was expanded as Vice President , Sales (E-commerce, Modern Trade & other Channels), taking on direct responsibility for strengthening distribution breadth and accelerating growth, it added.

Groupe SEB India is the Indian subsidiary of French multinational Groupe SEB that is present in over 150 countries. In India, Groupe SEB operates two flagship brands - Maharaja Whiteline in kitchen and home comfort appliances, and Tefal, a range of premium cookware and home appliances.

Kaur led the launch and expansion of Tefal in India and she played a key role in helping the group's business grow in the country through digital-led brand communication, sharpening consumer understanding and launching new categories.