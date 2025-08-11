Grovy India Q1 profit at Rs 1.1 cr, revenue jumps 6-fold to Rs 8.3cr

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Realty firm Grovy India Ltd posted a net profit of Rs 1.1 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

The Delhi-based company, which is listed on stock exchanges, had posted a net loss of Rs 25 lakh in the year-ago period.

The total revenue jumped to Rs 8.3 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1.3 crore in the same period of the preceding year, Grovy said in a statement on Monday.

Established in 1985, Grovy India is a real estate development and consultancy company. It has completed over 100 projects (independent floors) primarily in South Delhi.

The company is undertaking the development of over 1 lakh sq ft of luxury apartments in South Delhi.