Grow Indigo, String Bio partner to bring climate-friendly benefits to farmers

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Agri-tech firm Grow Indigo on Wednesday said it has partnered with biotechnology company String Bio to bring 'CleanRise', a biological solution that will deliver economically significant and climate-friendly benefits to the farmers.

CleanRise is a patented microbial input that addresses the dual problems of increasing paddy yield and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Grow Indigo said in a statement.

It will help farmers to increase rice yield and give them an opportunity to earn add-on income every year in the form of carbon credits through methane emission reduction.

String Bio is a global leader in developing innovative solutions to address methane emissions from rice fields.

Grow Indigo's expertise in farmer outreach through scalable and established carbon programs and String Bio's innovative product, which has the potential to generate carbon credits while increasing the yield and quality of the produce.

"The collaboration increases the options available to farmers for improving resilience in rice cultivation, and CleanRise is a unique product that we will add to our offering and scale it rapidly to over a million acres," Grow Indigo Executive Director Usha Barwale Zehr added.