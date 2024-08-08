'Growing awareness, disposable income boost non-surgical aesthetic treatment in India'

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Growing awareness and disposable income are boosting the non-surgical aesthetic market, which is expected to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2029, Allergan Aesthetics said on Thursday.

India holds immense potential to become a global leader in aesthetic medicine in the coming decades, a company spokesperson told reporters here.

Research reports highlight that procedures that were once kept secret are now becoming cultural mainstays and we have been at the forefront of the conversation.

“The pandemic brought a greater focus on wellness and self-care which was an important shift for consumers," the spokesperson said.

The Aesthetic medicine market in India is growing at 13.2 per cent to around USD 1.6 billion currently, the spokesperson said adding that the industry projections estimate the market to reach a substantial USD 3.02 billion by 2029.

"With growing awareness and self-motivation in the era of social media, where everyone wants to look good and have no filter. These treatments bring psychological well-being to people. Therefore, the traditionally women dominated area is seeing a growing number of men availing minimally invasive procedures," Dr Rashmi Shetty said.

Once it was believed that such treatments are for film stars and celebrities, however, there is an upward trend in common people choosing the aesthetic route to be more confident in their appearance, said Dr Sanjeev Nelogi.

"In fact, currently non-invasive or minimally invasive Aesthetic treatment is being availed by Gen Z for preventive measure. This is mainly due to awareness about Aesthetic treatment and disposable income," he added.

Talking about the importance of technology and Artificial Intelligence in the sector, Dr Anjali Ghatge said it is at a very nascent stage and is helping in detailed skin analysis and body contouring. PTI SM MR