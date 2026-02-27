Growth above 7.5% requires expansion of electricity-intensive services, says official

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Sustaining economic growth of above 7.5 per cent will require significant expansion in manufacturing and electricity-intensive services such as AI, data centres and IoT, according to a senior official.

Viksit Bharat mission also envisages that renewable energy growth in India will increase multi-dimensionally, MNRE secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi was quoted as saying by Sustainable Projects Developers Association (SPDA) in a statement .

Extending beyond utility-scale projects to distributed renewable energy, green open access and emerging prosumer models enabled by digital platforms and the India Energy Stack would play a pivotal role in this journey, the official said.

The Sustainable Projects Developers Association (SPDA) held its Annual Meet recently in New Delhi.

Addressing the meet, SPDA Chairman Vineet Mittal, who is also Chairman of Avaada Group, said, "India's renewable energy sector has demonstrated strong execution capability, moving from projects measured in single-digit megawatts to consistently delivering capacity additions approaching 50 GW annually." This growth reflects policy vision, investor confidence and the strength of Indian developers.

The sector now supports nearly a million jobs and has evolved from being largely import-dependent to building domestic manufacturing capacity in modules and cells. PTI ABI MR