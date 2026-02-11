Growth alone not enough, employment must be focus of policy making: Devegowda

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Former prime minister H D Devegowda on Wednesday said growth alone is not enough, asserting employment must be at the centre of policy making and asked the government if success is being measured only by investment announcements or by dignified jobs created for India's youths.

Participating in the discussion on Union Budget 2026-27 in Rajya Sabha, Devegowda of JD(S) welcomed various measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said the budget comes at an important moment when India stands on the threshold of becoming a middle-income to upper-middle income nation.

"Our choices today will decide whether growth remains narrow or whether it truly becomes 'sabka saath sabka vikas'," he said.

As a senior member of this House, Devegowda said,"I must also place before the government some constructive concerns." He further said,"Growth alone is not enough, employment must be at the centre of our policy thinking." Manufacturing and MSMEs generate jobs when supported by skilling, local ecosystem, affordable credit and predictable regulations, the senior politician noted.

"We must ask ourselves honestly are we measuring success only by investment announcements or by dignified jobs created for our youths, specially in smaller towns and rural India," he said.

Welcoming steps taken by the government for tax simplification, he said,"Tax payers' confidence are equally important. Changes that affect cashflow or certain matters must be accompanied by safeguards. The honest tax payers must feel protected, not anxious." A modern economy cannot grow if entrepreneurs live in a fear of compliance mistakes, Devegowda said, adding government must be firm but it must also be fair.

Stating that India's future will be shaped in its cities and districts, not only in national corridors, he said,"Urban governance, water security, climate resilience and regional balance deserve stronger attention." He also stressed on the need for development that has farmers, informal workers and backward regions in the forefront.

Taking part in the discussion, Kavita Patidar (BJP) highlighted steps such as making cancer drugs more affordable and higher allocation for defence in the budget as proactive measure by the government.

Similarly, BJP members Ashokrao Shankarroa Chavan and Sat Paul Sharma asserted the budget focusses on youth, women and welfare of the citizens, which will provide economic stability and support growth.

Sujeet Kumar (BJP) termed the budget road map for the next 25 years towards Viksit Bharat.

However, Congress member Rajeev Shukla said there is not one thing in the budget which is praiseworthy.

He demanded that either a supplementary or revised budget be presented to understand how the structure of the budget will be and what will the expenditure look like after taking into consideration the impact of the US trade deal, which was signed after Union Budget 2026-27 was presented.

The deal entails outgo of huge expenditure of USD 500 billion, he said, adding defence purchase is over and above it.

Haris Beeran (IUML) asked the finance minister if honest taxpayers have been denied their tax refund to "pop up government deficit figures".