Growth in active women borrowers outpaces men in 2024; asset quality better: Report

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Women have outpaced men when it comes to growth in active borrowers in 2024, a report by a credit information company said on Thursday.

In the report which comes ahead of International Women's Day, CRIF High Mark said women also outperformed men in asset quality by being better repayers of loan commitments.

The number of women borrowers with active loans grew 10.8 per cent to 8.3 crore as of December, which was higher than the 6.5 per cent growth for men, the report said.

"Women continue to outperform men, demonstrating better borrowing behavior with lower PAR 91-180 DPD (days past due) across most products, except for Gold Loans, Two-Wheeler loans," the report said.

The report said "notable improvements" were observed in women's behaviour in Home Loans, Business Loans, Agri & Tractor Loans, Property Loans, and Education Loans in the year to December 2024.

Women also showed improvements in Consumer Durable Loan, unlike men.

The state-run lenders showed higher comforts in lending to women in 2024, it said.

The outstanding portfolio of women borrowers grew 18 per cent to Rs 36.5 Lakh Crore at the end of 2024, while their share in the number of borrowers remained stable at about 24 per cent.

Younger women borrowers (less than or equal to 35 years) represent the highest share in originations volume, it said, adding that this is true despite the marginal decline in women's share in loan originations to 43.8 per cent from 44.3 per cent in CY 2022.

From a state's perspective, Maharashtra tops in home loans, business loans, property loans, auto loans, credit cards and education loans front, it said. PTI AA MR