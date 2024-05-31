Growth momentum to continue in Modi 3.0: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday termed 8.2 per cent GDP growth in 2023-24 as 'remarkable' and said the growth momentum will continue in the "third term of the Modi Government".

Today's GDP data showcases robust economic growth with a growth rate of 8.2 per cent for FY 2023-24 and 7.8 per cent for the fourth or March quarter of FY 2023-24.

"This remarkable GDP growth rate is the highest among the major economies of the world," Sitharaman said in a post on X.

She said the manufacturing sector witnessed a significant growth of 9.9 per cent in 2023-24, highlighting the success of the Modi government's efforts for the sector.

Many high-frequency indicators indicate that the Indian economy continues to remain resilient and buoyant despite global challenges, she added.

"India's growth momentum will continue in the third term of PM Shri @narendramodi-led government," she said.

The last phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on Saturday while the results will be announced on June 4. PTI JD MR