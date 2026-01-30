Growth to continue if govt focuses on infra spending in budget: Wheels India

Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Growth could continue in the coming year, if the government focuses on infrastructure spending in the upcoming budget, a top official of steel wheels manufacturer Wheels India on Friday said.

The GST 2.0 has boosted demand sentiment in the domestic market with a growth momentum that is likely to continue into fourth quarter of the current financial year, the company MD Srivats Ram said.

"If the government focuses on infrastructure spending in the upcoming budget, growth could continue in the coming year. On the export front, any improvement in trade relationships will only improve our business prospects that are built on trust and relationships," he said in a company statement.

The Chennai-headquartered company declared its financial results for the October-December 2025 quarter reporting a net profit of Rs 32.05 crore, as compared to Rs 22.57 crore reported during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2025 the net profit surged to Rs 86.3 crore, from Rs 69.9 crore recorded in the same period of the previous financial year.

Revenues during the October-December 2025 quarter went up to Rs 1,287 crore, from Rs 1,058 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

For the April-December 2025 period, revenues grew to Rs 3,653 crore as compared to Rs 3,230 crore registered in the first nine months of the last financial year.

Commenting on the financial performance, Srivats Ram said ,"Our traditional business of wheels for trucks, tractors and cars got a growth impetus from GST 2.0 and showed strong growth in Q3. The low base of Q3FY25 enabled us to grow 21.7 per cent in Q3FY26".

On the overseas business, he said, "Strong demand for construction wheels in the US and for windmill components in the EU meant that exports grew at close to 20 per cent in Q3".

At the Board meeting held on January 29, an interim dividend of Rs 5.3 per share (previous year interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share) absorbing Rs 12.95 crore was approved, the statement added.