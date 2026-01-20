Groww announces pilot launch of Groww Prime

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Investment platform Groww on Tuesday announced the pilot launch of Groww Prime, a specialised opt-in feature designed to help users manage their mutual fund investments more effectively.

By opting for this service, users can gain access to deeper portfolio insights, 24/7 chat support and personalised guidance to help them make better investment decisions, Groww said in a statement. The feature will allow users to understand which mutual funds may suit their goals, how to balance their portfolio in line with their risk-return expectations, and how to navigate key investment decisions, redemptions, and rebalancing.

"Groww is a direct mutual fund platform built for DIY investors. Over the last few years, many of our customers have asked for features that can help them manage their mutual fund portfolios better, provide deeper research on schemes, and guide them in making important decisions. Groww Prime is a solution to this need. This will be an opt-in feature available with regular mutual funds," Harsh Jain, COO and co-founder of Groww, said.