Groww Creditserv gets A/A1 rating from ICRA

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd (GCS), the lending arm of the Groww Group, has been assigned an 'A/A1' (stable) rating by ICRA.

The rating indicates strong capital position, liquidity and asset quality of the lending entity.

GCS commenced its operations in April 2023 by offering unsecured loans and launched its consumer durables lending business in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in December 2023.

GCS has launched a dedicated app - Groww Credit to enhance its services and deliver a seamless experience to its customers, the company said in a statement.

ICRA's A/A1 rating for GCS is supported by its position as part of the group, Groww Co-founder Harsh Jain said. PTI DP DRR