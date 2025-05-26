Groww files IPO papers via confidential filing route; seeks to raise up to USD 1-bn

New Delhi: Stock broking firm Groww has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO) estimated to be around USD 700 million to USD 1 billion through a confidential pre-filing route, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) component.

People familiar with the development told the news agency that the company, which is backed by marquee investors like Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to invest in technology development and business expansion.

To manage the offering, Groww has appointed JP Morgan India Private Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets Private Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, and Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Groww has quickly risen to become the fastest-growing retail broking platform in India in FY25, holding over 26 per cent market share as of March 2025.

During FY25, the platform added 34 lakh new accounts, with its active client base growing from 95 lakh in March 2024 to 1.29 crore in March 2025 -- a 36 per cent year-on-year increase. Its market share also expanded from 23.28 per cent to 26.26 per cent over the same period, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This impressive growth is largely attributed to Groww's mobile-first, user-friendly experience and its strong emphasis on investor education, which has resonated with retail investors across the country.

The platform has become a frontrunner in digitising retail investing in India, with its customer-centric approach enabling seamless access to financial markets and promoting an informed investing culture.

Groww turned profitable in FY23, posting a profit of Rs 449 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,277 crore. The momentum continued in FY24 with an operating profit of Rs 535 crore and a revenue of Rs 3,145 crore, indicating consistently strong business performance. However, the company reported a net loss of Rs 805 crore in FY24, primarily due to a one-time tax payment of Rs 1,340 crore related to its India domicile move.

Earlier this month, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC sought fair trade regulator CCI's approval to acquire a 2.14 per cent stake in Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww.

Groww has opted for the confidential pre-filing route, which allows it to withhold public disclosure of IPO details under the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) until later stages. This route is gaining traction among Indian firms aiming for flexibility in their IPO plans.

Earlier this month, commerce enablement platform Shiprocket filed IPO papers through the same route. In recent months, Tata Capital, edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah and Imagine Marketing, the parent company of wearables brand boAt, also chose confidential filings. In 2024, food delivery giant Swiggy and retail chain Vishal Mega Mart floated their IPOs following similar filings.

Online hotel aggregator OYO had used this route in 2023 but did not proceed with its IPO. Tata Play, formerly Tata Sky, was the first Indian company to utilise the confidential filing option in December 2022 and received Sebi's observation letter in April 2023, though it later withdrew from the public issue.

Market experts note that the confidential pre-filing route offers companies greater flexibility and reduces the pressure to go public quickly. Unlike the traditional route, which requires companies to launch their IPOs within 12 months of receiving Sebi's approval, the pre-filing route extends this window to 18 months from the receipt of final comments. Additionally, firms can modify the primary issue size by up to 50 per cent until the updated DRHP stage.