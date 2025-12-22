Groww launches backup trading portal to protect traders during outages

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Stock broking platform Groww on Monday said it has launched 'Groww Lite', a web-based emergency trading portal, to safeguard users during platform outages and technical glitches.

The new portal enables users to close or exit their open trading positions even if the main Groww app or website is temporarily inaccessible during an outage, the stock broking platform said in a statement.

The launch comes in the wake of recent large-scale internet disruptions, including a Cloudflare-related outage that impacted access to multiple digital services.

By introducing Groww Lite, the company is creating a fail-safe channel for users to retain control over their trades during critical market hours, even under outages or technical glitches.

The new trading platform is a secure, desktop and mobile web-based platform built specifically for emergency trade execution. Operating on a separate DNS infrastructure, it remains functional even when core platforms or external cloud services face disruption.

"We are continuously working to make our core platforms even more robust. Groww Lite is designed as a safety layer for our users, something they hopefully never need to use, but can depend on completely when they do," the company said in a statement.

Groww Lite is designed for maximum resilience by bypassing Cloudflare and standard routing layers. This removes external dependencies, ensuring the platform remains reachable even if the main infrastructure faces a disruption. PTI SP HVA