Groww makes stellar market debut; shares jump nearly 31 pc

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, on Wednesday made a remarkable debut, closing with a premium of nearly 31 per cent against the issue price of Rs 100.

The stock began trading at Rs 114, up 14 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it jumped 30.94 per cent to close at Rs 130.94 apiece.

On the NSE, the shares listed at Rs 112 apiece, a premium of 12 per cent. Finally, it ended 28.85 per cent higher at Rs 128.85 apiece on the exchange.

During the session, the stock appreciated by 34.4 per cent each to Rs 134.40 and Rs 134.34 apiece, on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

At the end of the trading session, the company's market valuation stood at Rs 79,546.79 crore on the NSE.

In terms of volume, 52.38 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE while 6.24 crore shares exchanged hands on the BSE, during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 595.19 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 84,466.51. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 180.85 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 25,875.80.

On Friday, the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures received 17.60 times subscription on the final day of the share sale.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures garnered a little over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors on November 3.

The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 95-100 per share for its IPO, targeting a valuation of over Rs 61,700 crore (about USD 7 billion).

The IPO has a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,060 crore along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) component of 55.72 crore equity shares.

The company, which is backed by marquee investors such as Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, plans to use proceeds from the IPO to invest in technology development and business expansion.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Groww filed draft papers in May with Sebi for an IPO through a confidential pre-filing route and received the markets regulator's approval in August.

Groww opted for the confidential pre-filing route, which allows it to withhold public disclosure of IPO details under the DRHP until later stages. This route is gaining traction among Indian firms aiming for flexibility in their IPO plans.

Founded in 2016, Groww emerged as India's largest stockbroker, with over 12.6 million active clients and a market share of over 26 per cent as of June 2025. PTI HG HG SHW