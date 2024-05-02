Groww Mutual Fund launches Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Groww Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of India's first Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) or the scheme will be available for subscription till May 16. The fund, an open-ended scheme, aims to generate long-term capital growth by investing in securities of the Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index (TRI) in the same proportion or weightage, Groww Mutual Fund said in a statement.

TRI stands for Total Return Index.

"The Groww Nifty Non-Cyclical Index fund is India's first index fund, which enables people to invest in the top stocks from consumer industries such as FMCG, Textiles, etc. These companies manufacture items we need in our daily lives and tend to be slightly more insulated from economic cycles and therefore are seen as non-cyclical sectors," Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, of Groww said. PTI SP

ShellKode, AWS collaborate to train women in GenAI New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Cloud company ShellKode on Thursday said it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to start a free-of-cost programme, 'EmpowerHer', to train women in generative AI.

The programme aims to train and empower 1 lakh woman developers in generative AI (artificial intelligence) technology, according to a company statement.

Participants would receive one-on-one guidance from GenAI mentors, along with access to community networks. PTI ANK DR