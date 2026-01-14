Groww Q2 profit declines 28 pc to Rs 547 cr; total income rises 26 pc

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent year-on-year decline in profit after tax at Rs 547 crore in the quarter ended December 2025.

The company had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 757 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Despite the fall in profit, total income during the quarter rose 26 per cent to Rs 1,261 crore, compared with Rs 1,004 crore in the year-ago period, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm said in a statement.

On a sequential basis, PAT grew 16 per cent from Rs 471 crore reported in the September quarter (Q2 FY26). The year-on-year decline was largely due to a one-time post-tax gain of Rs 315 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Excluding this exceptional item, operating PAT increased by a robust 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 442 crore.

Meanwhile, State Street Investment Management invested USD 65 million (Rs 580 crore) in Groww AMC in a strategic partnership to bring world-class capabilities and global investment products to India, and vice versa.

During the quarter, Groww continued to gain market share across key segments. Its share in the cash equities segment expanded from 21.6 per cent in Q3 FY25 to 28.8 per cent in Q3 FY26, while its market share in equity derivatives jumped from 12.2 per cent to 18.1 per cent over the same period.

This marks the company's second set of quarterly results since its stock market debut in November 2025.

