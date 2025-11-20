Groww shares fall for 2nd day; tumble 17 pc in two days

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, fell for the second day in a row on Thursday, tumbling nearly 8 per cent.

The stock tanked 7.84 per cent to settle at Rs 156.62 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 9.96 per cent to Rs 153.01.

At the NSE, the stock fell by 7.75 per cent to Rs 156.71.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 96,690.87 crore at close of trade.

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures slumped 10 per cent to hit the lower circuit limit on Wednesday, halting the five-day rally. In two days, the stock has lost 17 per cent.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures made its stock market debut on November 12. Since then, the stock jumped 44.20 per cent till Tuesday (November 18).

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the company received 17.60 times subscription earlier this month.

Founded in 2016, Groww emerged as India's largest stockbroker, with over 12.6 million active clients and a market share of over 26 per cent as of June 2025. PTI SUM SUM ANU ANU