Groww shares tumble 10 pc; hit lower circuit limit

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, slumped 10 per cent to hit the lower circuit limit on Wednesday, halting its five-day rally.

The stock tanked 10 per cent to settle at Rs 169.94 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock tumbled 10 per cent to end at Rs 169.89 -- its lowest trading permissible limit for the day.

At close of trade, the company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,04,914.10 crore.

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures made its market debut on November 12. Since then, the stock jumped 44.20 per cent till Tuesday (November 18).

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the company received 17.60 times subscription earlier this month.

Founded in 2016, Groww emerged as India's largest stockbroker, with over 12.6 million active clients and a market share of over 26 per cent as of June 2025. PTI SUM SUM ANU ANU