Groww stock climbs 5 pc; gains for 2nd day after market debut

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, extended its gains for the second consecutive day on Thursday, climbing more than 5 per cent on the bourses.

The scrip of the company climbed by 5.46 per cent to close at Rs 138.09 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares of Bengaluru-based Groww rose 4.66 per cent to settle at Rs 137.45 apiece.

During the day, the company's shares rallied by 17.22 per cent and 16.88 per cent to hit a high of Rs 153.50 each on the BSE and NSE, respectively.

At the end of the session, the company's market valuation stood at Rs 84,856.09 crore on the NSE.

In terms of volume, 53.52 crore equity shares of the company were traded on the NSE while 7.57 crore shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE barometer Sensex ended with a slight gain of 12.16 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 84,478.67. The broader NSE Nifty closed the session in green with just 3.35 points, or 0.01 per cent, higher at 25,879.15.

On Wednesday, Billionbrains Garage Ventures made a strong market debut, closing with a premium of nearly 31 per cent against the issue price of Rs 100.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures received 17.60 times subscription on the final day of the share sale on Friday.

The company garnered a little over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors on November 3.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures had fixed a price band of Rs 95-100 per share for its IPO, targeting a valuation of over Rs 61,700 crore (about USD 7 billion).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,060 crore, along with an offer-for-sale component of 55.72 crore equity shares.

The company, which is backed by marquee investors such as Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, plans to use proceeds from the IPO to invest in technology development and business expansion.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Groww filed draft papers with Sebi in May for an IPO through the confidential pre-filing route and received the markets regulator's approval in August.

Founded in 2016, Groww emerged as India's largest stockbroker, with over 12.6 million active clients and a market share of over 26 per cent as of June 2025. PTI HG HG SHW