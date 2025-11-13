Groww stock surges over 17 pc in 2nd day of rally after strong market debut

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, extended its gains for the second consecutive day, on Thursday, soaring more than 17 per cent on the bourses.

The scrip of the company rallied by 17.22 per cent to Rs 153.50 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares of Bengaluru-based Groww climbed 16.88 per cent to hit a high of Rs 153.50 per piece.

With this, the company's market valuation touched Rs 89,517.15 crore on the NSE.

Since its listing, the stock has risen more than 48 per cent over its issue price of Rs 100 in just two sessions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed by 309.01 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 84,775.52 in late morning trade. The NSE Nifty increased by 91.80 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 25,967.60.

On Wednesday, Billionbrains Garage Ventures made a strong market debut, closing with a premium of nearly 31 per cent against the issue price.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures received 17.60 times subscription on the final day of the share sale on Friday.

The company garnered a little over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors on November 3.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures had fixed a price band of Rs 95-100 per share for its IPO, targeting a valuation of over Rs 61,700 crore (about USD 7 billion).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,060 crore, along with an offer-for-sale component of 55.72 crore equity shares.

The company, which is backed by marquee investors such as Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, plans to use proceeds from the IPO to invest in technology development and business expansion.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Groww filed draft papers with Sebi in May for an IPO through the confidential pre-filing route and received the markets regulator's approval in August.

Founded in 2016, Groww emerged as India's largest stockbroker, with over 12.6 million active clients and a market share of over 26 per cent as of June 2025. PTI HG DRR