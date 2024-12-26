Groyyo elevates export MD Nitin Jain to Co-Founder position

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) B2B manufacturing technology company Groyyo on Thursday said it has elevated its managing director (exports) Nitin Jain to the co-founder's position.

Jain, who has been a part of Groyyo from day one, played a significant role in architecting Groyyo's exports shift and spearheaded the expansion of the company's international operations across various markets, including the UK, the EU, Australia, and South Korea, a company statement said.

"He has been pivotal in scaling our export order book in regions like the UK & EU, bringing on-board strategic customers like Next, John Lewis & Mango. We are confident his larger role will not only enable us to double down on these markets but also expand into newer & more exciting ones like Australia & South Korea," said Subin Mitra, Co-founder & CEO, Groyyo.

Founded in 2021, Groyyo is backed by Tiger Global & Alpha Wave Global, among others. Earlier this year, it raised USD 5.5 million in venture debt from Trifecta Capital and Lighthouse Canton.