GRSE Q1FY26 jumps 38pc to Rs 120cr

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) State-run Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Friday reported a 38 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 120 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, driven by robust execution of ongoing projects.

GRSE's revenue from operations jumped 30 per cent to Rs 1,310 crore in the June quarter of FY26 from Rs 1,010 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said in a statement.

The company's total income rose 28 per cent YoY to Rs 1,382 crore, while EBITDA grew 42 per cent to Rs 184 crore from Rs 130 crore a year ago.

Earnings per share (EPS) improved to Rs 10.49 in Q1FY26 from Rs 7.61 in the year-ago period.

"We have started FY26 on the right note with strong Q1 results. Considering the production maturity levels of the ongoing projects, we are confident of maintaining the growth momentum," said Cmde Hari PR (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE.

A Mini Ratna Category-I PSU under the Ministry of Defence, GRSE has built over 800 platforms, including 112 warships for the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign nations — the highest among Indian shipyards. The company also manufactures portable steel bridges, deck machinery and marine pumps.