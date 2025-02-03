GRSE reports 11pc rise in net profit in Oct-Dec quarter

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Monday reported an 11-per cent on-year rise in net profit to Rs 98 crore for the quarter ended December 2024.

Revenue from operations for the quarter also grew 38 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,271 crore, the company said in a statement.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 147 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 130 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the December quarter was Rs 8.57 compared to Rs 7.70 in the year-earlier period.

"This reflects the company's continued focus on operational efficiency and delivering value to our stakeholders. Our order book remains robust and ongoing projects are progressing smoothly.

“We anticipate securing more orders in the coming months, further strengthening our order book position. The future looks bright for GRSE,” said Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE, Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd). PTI BSM RBT