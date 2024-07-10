GRSE scheme inaugurated to foster innovation in shipbuilding

Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Wednesday inaugurated the second edition of an initiative undertaken by warship maker GRSE to encourage micro, small and medium enterprises and start-ups to develop solutions for ship design and construction.

He said the GRSE Accelerated Innovation Nurturing Scheme (GAINS) aligns with the nation’s 'Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat' policy and emphasised that startups can contribute significantly to the nation-building process.

"The world is watching us being a young developing nation," the minister of state for defence said.

The initiative by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) aligns with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Start-up India’ policies.

Seth stated that India is effectively protecting its borders, both on land and at sea, and acknowledged GRSE's role in this endeavour.

GRSE Chairman and Managing Director PR Hari shared his expectation for greater participation in this edition of GAINS and noted that six innovators were selected for detailed evaluation during Stage II from 51 applications in the previous edition.

"Two companies emerged as winners in the first edition: an MSME working on AI-based material code generation and management systems and a startup developing robots for exterior ship painting. GRSE provided them with financial support to create workable models," Hari said.

The development of one is expected to be completed by the end of the 2025 calendar year, and another by mid-2025, he added.