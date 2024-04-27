GRT Hotels inaugurates 'Grand Madurai' under expansion plan

Chennai, Apr 27 (PTI) Hospitality provider GRT Hotels and Resorts Group has inaugurated its latest property 'Grand Madurai' in Tamil Nadu under its vision to manage 25 properties by 2025.

Equipped with a host of features and amenities including 120 rooms, the 'Grand Madurai by GRT Hotels,' is located close to the famous Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, St Mary's Cathedral and Velammal Hospital among others in the temple town, a press release said on Saturday.

'Grand Madurai by GRT Hotels' is the 22nd property by GRT Hotels and the second in Madurai.

'Bazaar,' the global cuisine restaurant at Grand Madurai is personally managed by celebrity chef Damu who visits each venue to ensure guests are treated with a unique experience.

"We are very excited about the opening of Grand Madurai. The city, with its rich cultural tapestry, is the ideal locale for us to extend our warm hospitality," company CEO Vikram Cotah said.

"GRT Hotels and Resorts is growing year-by-year and by 2025 we will have opened 25 properties," he said. PTI VIJ SDP