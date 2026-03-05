Grundfos unveils Intelligent Experience Centre in Chennai

Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) Grundfos Pumps India Pvt Ltd, the subsidiary of Denmark-based pump manufacturer Grundfos, has launched its Grundfos Intelligent Experience Centre here, aimed at serving as a platform for live demonstrations, application optimisation and customer engagements, the company said on Thursday.

The GIEC showcases how advanced pumps, digital solutions, smart controllers and monitoring technologies drive efficiency, resilience and measurable sustainability impact across industries, buildings and homes.

The Centre marks a major milestone in the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric transformation across the entire water ecosystem.

Positioned as a flagship capability centre, the Grundfos Intelligent Experience Centre would support a wide spectrum of stakeholders like Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), policy makers, consultants, contractors among others, a company statement here said on Thursday.

Grundfos India Country President Usha Subramaniam commenting on the occasion said, "When innovation, sustainable design and digital management converge, the impact is significant and meaningful. This approach is at the core of Grundfos' business, and through our Grundfos Intelligent Experience Centre, we will be able to demonstrate our ability to play a defining role in India's transition towards smarter and more resilient water systems." At the GIEC, the visitors would be able to engage in experience across a diverse range of applications and needs, with the opportunity to explore and understand the full depth and range of sustainable solutions offered by Grundfos, the statement added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH