Gruner Renewable Energy forays into agritech space

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Gruner Renewable Energy on Wednesday announced its entry into the agritech space with the formation of Kisani Urjaa Pvt. Ltd. (KUPL) at an initial investment of USD 1 million.

With this, the company aims to work towards agricultural waste and optimise productivity, Gruner Renewable Energy said in a statement.

Kisani Urjaa will integrate technology and data-driven solutions to optimise productivity, streamline agricultural waste management, and provide seamless access to essential farming services, it said.

"Gruner Renewable Energy announces its entry into agritech space with KUPL. KUPL eyes target USD 15 million in revenue by 2025-26," the statement said.

With India generating approximately 620 million metric tonnes of agricultural waste annually, only 25-30 per cent is effectively utilised for fodder and energy production.

The improper disposal of agricultural residue, particularly stubble burning, remains a major contributor to air pollution and environmental degradation.

KUPL aims to address these challenges by introducing efficient agricultural waste management solutions, empowering farmers and promoting sustainability.

"The Union Budget 2025-26 underscores agriculture as a pivotal engine of economic development, with an allocation of approximately Rs 1,37,000 crore to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers and Welfare.

"Initiatives such as the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana aim to uplift farmers across 100 low agricultural productivity districts," Utkarsh Gupta, Founder and CEO of Gruner Group, said. PTI ABI KKS ABI SHW