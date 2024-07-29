Gruner Renewable Energy receives USD 60 mn funding

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Gruner Renewable Energy on Monday said it has secured a funding of USD 60 million, which the company will use to expand presence in the green energy space.

Gruner Renewable Energy has plans to establish new Compressed BioGas (CBG) plants across the country, a company statement said.

"The investment in Gruner from like-minded partners will be essential for driving the transformation (towards a circular economy and sustainable development)," Gruner Renewable Energy Founder & CEO Utkarsh Gupta said.