GS Caltex India appoints Vijay Sawant as MD, CEO * Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Premium lubrication oil manufacturer GS Caltex India on Monday said it has appointed Vijay Savant as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company from August 1.

Savant, who succeeds Rajesh Nagar, joins the company from the South Korean chemical firm LG Chem, where he served as Global Project Development Director, GS Caltex said in a statement.

An MBA in marketing from Mumbai's Somaiya College, Savant carries extensive industry experience of over 25 years and is expected to drive the growth and diversification at the company, it added.

Besides LG Chem, he has also been associated with Reliance Industries and BP, GS Caltex India said.

**** Saatvik Solar appoints Abani Kant Jha as Chief Financial Officer * Saatvik Solar on Monday announced the appointment of Abani Kant Jha as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Jha comes with over 25 years of experience across diverse industries, the company said in a statement.

Saatvik Solar is a solar module manufacturer with a manufacturing facility located in Ambala, Haryana.

**** Happiest Minds appointments Mittu Sridhara, Rajiv Shah on Board *Happiest Minds Technologies on Monday announced the appointment of Mittu Sridhara and Rajiv Shah to its board of directors.

The appointment brings the company's board tally to eight, which includes Ashok Soota, Rajendra Kumar Srivastava, Anita Ramachandran, Shuba Rao Mayya, Joseph Anantharaju, Venkatraman Narayanan, and now Mittu Sridhara and Rajiv Shah.

"Sridhara is one of the most strategic minds I have known. He brings a wealth of experience in strategic roles in IT and leadership.

"Rajiv Shah is a stalwart at Happiest Minds and a member of our Executive Board. Rajiv has spearheaded the growth of our Digital Business Unit over the last four years," Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds, said. PTI ANK ABI IAS SGC BAL BAL