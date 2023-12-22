GSI plans to instal AI for use in mineral exploration

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Geological Survey of India (GSI) is planning to install advanced technologies like drones, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for more efficient and accurate mineral exploration.

The move will also result in saving time and resources and discover hidden mineral deposits, according to a statement.

GSI Director General Janardan Prasad said with the use of AI and ML technology in the field of mineral exploration, integration of various datasets using time-tested machine learning algorithms are gaining popularity because of their accuracy in delineating potential areas for mineralisation, according to a statement by the mines ministry.

"Especially AI has assisted the users for generation of 4D modelling by adding time component which allows reproducing the dynamic evolution of geological structures and reconstructing the past deformation history of geological formations," he said, while addressing a workshop hosted by GSI.

Mines secretary V L Kantha Rao made a plea to all notified exploration agencies and startups working in the field of exploration to put special focus on critical minerals, potash and concealed deposits.

He stressed upon the need for the use of new age technology, especially AI and ML in expediting mineral exploration activities in our country.

He said conventional ways to process geoscientific data are time consuming, expensive and sometimes limited in their accuracy. PTI SID TRB