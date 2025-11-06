GSK Pharma Q2 net profit rises 2 pc to Rs 255 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Thursday posted a 2 per cent year-on-year increase in its net profit to Rs 255 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The drug firm reported a net profit of Rs 249 crore during the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations, however, declined to Rs 974 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 1,000 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Topline degrowth for the quarter reflects seasonal disruptions, the transitory impact of GST changes and supply chain adjustments, it added.

"Supply of a few brands in the general medicines portfolio was impacted due to a fire that occurred at one of the company's contract manufacturing operations," the drug firm said.

The drug firm is proactively addressing these matters to return to sustained growth in the coming quarters, it added.

Shares of the company ended 2.32 per cent down at Rs 2,599.75 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW