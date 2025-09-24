GST 2.0: FMCG companies expect magical price points for products to be restored within 2 months

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) With lower GST rates taking effect, fast-moving consumer goods players face challenges in setting reduced prices for their products in round figures, but expect the magical price points to be restored within two months.

The FMCG companies have reduced the magical price points, such as Rs 2, Rs 5, and Rs 10, of their product packs that were part of the sachet economy and popular among middle-class and rural consumers for various household and food items like biscuits, candy, and spices.

Now, a small pack of Parle G biscuits, which previously cost Rs 5, now costs Rs 4.5, and a shampoo pouch that was priced at Rs 2 has been reduced to Rs 1.75.

Due to time constraints for reprinting new packages, companies have launched product packs with reduced price tags to pass on the benefits of lower tax rates to customers, effective immediately.

According to industry leaders and experts, companies have no other option but to adopt 'non-standard' prices as they did not have sufficient time to increase grammage quickly, which requires changes in the factory mould.

As a stopgap measure, they have reduced the MRP of the popular price packs to comply with government directives.

The new two-slab GST (Goods and Services Tax) structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, which has become effective from September 22, has replaced the earlier four-rate duty regime, following the GST Council's sweeping reform aimed at boosting consumption across the country.

This led to price cuts for most commonly used items, ranging from food, toiletries and cosmetics to white goods such as TVs and air conditioners.

"Yeah, it's a 100 per cent temporary phenomenon. Normally, whenever you talk about a changeover or anything like this, the lead time for any changeover in terms of any difference in pack weight and stuff like that takes about, you know, one and a half to two months. Companies normally work with a one-and-a-half to two-month lead time," Parle Products Vice President Mayank Shah told PTI.

Currently, a packet of Parle G biscuits, which previously cost Rs 5, is now selling at Rs 4.45, after the GST benefits are applied.

"So today, as we talk, my wrapper for October and November is printed. Now it is difficult for me to go out and make any change in weight and keep the MRP constant. So obviously, we are passing it back through non-standard price points," said Shah.

Asked about the difficulties faced by customers while making small payments, he said the buyers have options to purchase in multiples or pay through UPI.

Abneesh Roy from Nuvama Institutional Equities said these are "short-term measures" by the FMCG companies. "Ultimately, companies will increase volumes and come back to coinage of Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 rupee, etc, because clearly Rs 4.5 or Rs 4.6 is not practical," he said.

Companies will come back with the magical price points, offering more volumes. These magical price points are crucial as they contribute to the company's volume growth.

"So, we remain positive. We do not see this as a fresh trend. This is just a small aberration because of limited time lines for GST execution, as only two weeks' time was available. Ultimately, companies will course-correct and come back to 5, 10, 20 rupees with extra gramage," said Roy.

Dabur CEO Mohit Malhotra said his company has also adjusted the prices of its packs.

"At Dabur, we believe that affordability should never come at the cost of quality. That's why we've proactively adjusted prices across our portfolio and commensurate with the GST reduction, including on our popular low unit price packs, to ensure that every consumer, regardless of budget, can enjoy the advantages of this tax cut," he said.